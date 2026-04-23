TAP's Q1 Earnings Coming Up: Will the Stock Extend Its Beat Streak?

As Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP prepares to unveil its first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on April 30, before market open, investors are eager to see if the company can beat market expectations.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.3 billion, implying 1.2% growth from the prior year. Meanwhile, the consensus mark for earnings has been steady at 37 cents per share in the past seven days, and indicates a decline of 26% from the year-ago period. TAP has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 6.2%, on average.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Molson Coors Beverage Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Molson Coors Beverage Company Quote

Key Factors to Observe for TAP's Q1 Earnings

Molson Coors’ first-quarter fiscal 2026 performance is likely to have been aided by the execution of its Beyond Beer strategy, particularly the strategic pivot of Topo Chico from a hard seltzer into a broader flavored beverage platform. Increased innovation in alcoholic beverages, along with packaging tailored to varied consumption occasions, has aligned the brand more closely with evolving consumer preferences. This strategic shift has materially improved Topo Chico’s trajectory and delivered consistent gains in both dollar sales and market share throughout fiscal 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for brand volumes for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 is pegged at 15 million.

At the same time, the company reshaped its business and operating model to enhance execution. Management continues to make targeted investments in brands and capabilities and AI-driven sales and marketing, while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation. Growth initiatives are being carefully funded, supporting a balanced focus on expansion and financial control.

The company’s strong cash generation remains a key strength, with more than $1.1 billion generated in fiscal 2025, reflecting a strong financial base. A similar level of cash is expected in fiscal 2026 to support investments in brand marketing. Additionally, the company launched a three-year cost savings program, with benefits expected in fiscal 2026, that aims to enhance efficiency and offset inflationary pressures, strengthening long-term financial resilience.

That said, the company has largely maintained its core market share in recent years, with only modest declines. Challenges persist in parts of the portfolio, particularly within value and flavor segments, which are expected to have contributed to overall share pressure and remain a key focus area.

What the Zacks Model Says About TAP

As investors prepare for Molson Coors’ first-quarter announcement, the question looms regarding earnings beat or miss. Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for TAP this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.

TAP has an Earnings ESP of +8.37% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may also want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:

The Coca-Cola Company KO has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings per share is pegged at 81 cents, implying 11% year-over-year growth. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $12.3 billion, which indicates an increase of 10.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. KO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.6%, on average.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ has an Earnings ESP of +1.69% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share is pegged at $1.05, implying a 7.9% year-over-year decline.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $5.4 billion, which indicates an increase of 4.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. BJ has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.4%, on average.

Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ has an Earnings ESP of +2.44% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings per share is pegged at $3.24, implying 0.6% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.4 billion, which indicates a decline of 3.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. STZ has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.1%, on average.

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CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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