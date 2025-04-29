TAP's Innovations on Track: Topo Chico Hard Debuts Margarita Beverages

Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP is strictly focused on portfolio premiumization, in both Beer and Beyond Beer, to boost its product portfolio. TAP has been making impressive innovations as well.



In the latest announcement, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is extending its portfolio into flavored alcohol beverages (FAB) this spring. This innovation lineup will consist of margarita-inspired FABs for 21+ enthusiasts, along with the latest Topo Chico Hard Margarita FAB variety pack and Topo Chico Hard Margarita MAX FAB with 8% ABV and an exciting flavor.

More on The Latest News

The variety pack comes within a 12-pack of 12-oz cans in four flavors, all with a unique twist on the cherished margarita without the distilled spirits. Presently available nationwide, the Topo Chico Hard Margarita FAB variety pack brings a smooth, refreshing beverage with a 6% ABV, including a blend of real lime juice and added minerals.



The flavors include Prickly Pear Margarita, which has a blend of prickly pear and lime flavor; Tropical Pineapple Margarita, which balances a taste of sweet pineapple, coconut and lime flavor; Signature Margarita, which is a bold margarita flavor having sweet and tart lime taste; and lastly, Strawberry Hibiscus Margarita, which has a refreshing taste of strawberry, floral, hibiscus and lime flavor.



The Topo Chico Hard Margarita MAX FAB offers the refreshment in a bolder flavor and 8% ABV, made with real lime juice and natural flavors. This offering is currently available nationwide in 24-oz cans, while 16-oz cans are available in certain states.



Topo Chico Hard will showcase the latest offerings in a creative campaign building on the brand's ‘Hello Topo Chico Hard’ platform. This will run socially beginning early May, revolving around the Topo Chico Hard Margarita FAB variety pack, Topo Chico Hard Margarita MAX FAB and Topo Chico Hard Seltzer.

What To Know About TAP?

Molson Coors’ shares have gained 3.7% over the past six months, outperforming the industry’s 5.9% drop.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company is on track with its revitalization plan focused on achieving sustainable top-line growth by streamlining the organization and reinvesting resources into its brands and capabilities. Additionally, its cost-saving efforts also bode well.



Management intends to invest in iconic brands and growth opportunities in the above-premium beer space; expand in adjacencies and beyond beer, without hampering the support for its existing large brands; and create digital competencies for commercial functions, supply-chain-related system capabilities and employees. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is also building on the strength of its iconic core brands.

Stocks to Consider

United Natural Foods UNFI, which is a distributor of natural, organic and specialty food in the United States, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 408.7%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNFI’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 1.9% and 485.7%, respectively, from the year-ago numbers.



Utz Brands UTZ manufactures salty snacks under popular brands and has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. UTZ delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UTZ’s current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 1.4% and 10.4%, respectively, from the year-ago numbers.



Nomad Foods NOMD, which manufactures frozen foods, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. NOMD delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nomad Foods’ current financial-year EPS indicates growth of 7.3% from the year-ago number.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.