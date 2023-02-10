Tapping savings to fund French nuclear reactors is an option - minister

PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The French government is considering tapping deposits in popular tax-free savings accounts as one of the options to finance new nuclear reactors, Industry Minister Roland Lescure said on Friday.

President Emmanuel Macron has put nuclear power at the heart of his country's drive for carbon neutrality by 2050, with plans to build at least six new reactors at a cost of nearly 52 billion euros ($55.7 billion).

French business newspaper Les Echos reported on Thursday that one financing option under consideration would be to use funds from deposits in the so-called Livret A savings accounts for the new reactors.

Asked on Sud Radio if that option had been ruled out, Lescure said "no, that is one" of the options under consideration.

"We are going to look at all the options, both public financing and private financing," Lescure said, adding that most likely both would be needed.

A finance ministry official also told Reuters that all options were under consideration.

With more than 55 million Livret A accounts open, French banks pass on 60% of the 375 billion euros in deposits held in them to the Caisse des Depots public lender which in turn uses the funds for social housing and urbanism projects.

The use of such deposits to fund nuclear reactors would require approval from the state aid regulators at the European Commission, which has previously had deep concerns about state support for nuclear group EDF.

The future financing of the new reactors will also likely depend in part on proposals to overhaul the European power market that are due from the Commission next month.

The government is currently in the process of fully nationalising EDF, which it says is needed to ensure the long-term planning and financing necessary to build the new reactors.

($1 = 0.9345 euros)

