Tapestry's (TPR) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Tapestry, Inc. TPR came out with its second-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also increased year over year.



The company posted adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents. The bottom line also improved 3% from the year-ago period figure of $1.07 on account of higher net sales and lower shares outstanding.



Net sales of this New York-based company came in at $1,816 million, up 1% year over year on both reported and constant currency basis. The metric also came ahead the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,804.1 million, following a miss in the preceding four quarters. Sales increase in Coach and Kate Spade brands were offset by decline at Stuart Weitzman.



Notably, shares of Tapestry are up roughly 2% during the pre-market trading hours. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have increased 4.9% compared with the industry’s rise of 2.6% in the past three months.



Management highlighted that Coach registered ninth straight quarter of comparable store sales (comps) growth. North America steered the global comp. International business was flat with the prior year with sturdy comps growth in Other Asia, Europe and Mainland China. This was partly offset continued sluggishness in Hong Kong SAR and a marginal decline in Japan. We also note that comps at Kate Spade improved on a sequential basis, courtesy of merchandising actions. However, sales at Stuart Weitzman were hurt by weak demand across channels.



Coronavirus Outbreak Weighs on Outlook



In spite of better-than-expected results, management revisited its fiscal 2020 projection on account of coronavirus outbreak in China, which it believes is considerably impacting its business. The company has to close majority of its outlets on the Mainland.



Given the current scenario in China, Tapestry now expects sales and earnings per share to be hit by approximately $200-$250 million and 35-45 cents a share, respectively, in the second half. The company now envisions fiscal 2020 net sales to be approximately $5.9 billion and earnings per share in the band of $2.15-$2.25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales and earnings per share for the fiscal year is pegged at $6.1 billion and $2.51, respectively.

Margin Discussions



Consolidated adjusted gross profit came in at $1,211.2 million, almost flat with the year-ago period. However, gross margin contracted 30 basis points to 66.7%. Further, adjusted operating income of $373.3 million fell 6% from the prior-year quarter figure, while operating margin shrunk 150 basis points to 20.6%. We note that adjusted SG&A expenses came in at $837.9 million, up 4% from the year-ago period. As a percentage of net sales, the same increased 120 basis points to 46.1%.



Segment Details



Net sales for Coach came in at $1,269.9 million, up 2% year over year on both reported and constant currency basis. Comparable-store sales rose 2%, comprising roughly a 200 basis-point benefit due to a rise in global e-commerce. While adjusted gross margin for the segment increased 20 basis points to 69.1%, adjusted operating margin expanded 10 basis points to 30.1%.



Kate Spade sales came in at $430.4 million, up 0.5% on a reported basis. Comparable-store sales slid 4%, including the benefit of about 300 basis points from global e-commerce. We note that the rate of decline has decelerated sharply from 16% witnessed in the preceding quarter. While adjusted gross margin for the segment shriveled 320 basis points to 61%, adjusted operating margin shrunk 620 basis points to 15.9%.



Net sales for Stuart Weitzman totaled $115.7 million, down 7% on a reported and 6% on a constant currency basis. The segment’s adjusted gross margin expanded 370 basis points to 61.8%, while adjusted operating margin increased 60 basis points to 9.8%.



Store Update



At the end of the quarter, the company operated 393 Coach stores, 222 Kate Spade outlets and 72 Stuart Weitzman stores in North America. Internationally, the count was 596, 205 and 87 for Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, respectively.



Other Financial Details



Tapestry ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $1,166.7 million, long-term debt of 1,598 million and shareholders' equity of $ 3,322.4 million.



