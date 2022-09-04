Tapestry's (NYSE:TPR) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Tapestry, Inc.'s (NYSE:TPR) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.30 on 26th of September. This makes the dividend yield 3.5%, which is above the industry average.

Tapestry's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Tapestry was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 55.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 17% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range. NYSE:TPR Historic Dividend September 3rd 2022

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.90, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.9% per annum over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that Tapestry has been growing its earnings per share at 11% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Tapestry Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Tapestry is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Tapestry that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Tapestry not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

