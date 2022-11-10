Tapestry Updates FY23 Earnings Outlook; Reiterates 2025 Financial Targets

(RTTNews) - Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) updated its fiscal 2023 earnings outlook due entirely to an estimated headwind of $0.20 based on incremental currency pressure. Excluding the FX impact, the company's earnings outlook is unchanged from prior guidance. Also, the company reiterated previously issued 2025 strategic growth plan and financial targets.

For fiscal 2023, the company now expects earnings per share of $3.60 to $3.70, representing mid-single digit growth compared to the prior year. Revenue is expected in a range of $6.5 billion to $6.6 billion, which represents a slight decline versus prior year on a reported basis. On a constant currency basis, revenue growth is expected to be roughly 2% to 4%.

Tapestry continues to expect to return approximately $1.0 billion to shareholders in fiscal 2023. The company continues to anticipate paying an annual dividend of $1.20 per share, representing a 20% increase.

First quarter earnings totaled $195.3 million, or $0.79 per share compared with $226.9 million, or $0.80 per share, a year ago. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $235 million with earnings per share of $0.82 in the prior year period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue rose 2.0% to $1.51 billion from $1.48 billion last year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.5 billion in revenue.

Shares of Tapestry are down 2% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

