Tapestry Unusual Options Activity For February 21

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Tapestry. Our analysis of options history for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 12% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $294,959, and 4 were calls, valued at $1,469,440.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $105.0 for Tapestry, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Tapestry's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Tapestry's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $105.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Tapestry 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TPR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $4.7 $4.5 $4.6 $85.00 $1.3M 103 16 TPR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $5.1 $4.8 $4.8 $87.50 $149.2K 51 0 TPR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $1.0 $0.85 $0.85 $82.00 $62.8K 3 739 TPR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $1.7 $1.65 $1.7 $77.50 $44.7K 992 152 TPR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $1.8 $1.5 $1.67 $85.00 $38.0K 363 148

About Tapestry

Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman are New York City-based Tapestry's fashion and accessory brands. The firm's products are sold through about 1,400 company-operated stores, wholesale channels, and e-commerce in North America (64% of fiscal 2024 sales), Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. Coach (76% of sales) is best known for affordable luxury leather products. Kate Spade (20%) is known for colorful patterns and graphics. Both Coach and Kate Spade specialize in women's handbags and accessories, 69% of Tapestry's fiscal 2024 sales. Stuart Weitzman (4%) generates virtually all its revenue from women's luxury footwear.

Present Market Standing of Tapestry Currently trading with a volume of 1,949,462, the TPR's price is down by -2.27%, now at $84.56. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days. Expert Opinions on Tapestry

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $91.8.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Tapestry, maintaining a target price of $88. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Tapestry, targeting a price of $100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Tapestry with a target price of $98. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for Tapestry, targeting a price of $83. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Guggenheim keeps a Buy rating on Tapestry with a target price of $90.

