Tapestry (TPR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What Awaits the Stock?

Tapestry, Inc. TPR is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers on Aug 18 before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,644 million, suggesting an improvement of 1.8% from the prior-year reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share has been stable at 78 cents over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 5.4% from the year-ago period.



For fiscal 2022, the consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $6.70 billion, indicating an improvement of 16.7% from the prior-year reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal year’s earnings per share is pegged at $3.46, suggesting an improvement of 16.5% from the year-ago period.



The owner of the Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.6%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 27.5%.

Factors to Note

A consumer-centric approach, omnichannel capabilities, brand awareness and an emphasis on high-growth areas are likely to have benefited Tapestry’s fourth-quarter performance. Its Acceleration Program has been a major contributing factor as well. The program is aimed at transforming the company into a leaner and more responsive organization with a clearly defined path and strategy for each brand. We also believe that continued strength in North America and Europe, with steady growth in the rest of Asia, might have offset the pandemic-related disruption in China.



On its last earnings call, Tapestry guided fiscal 2022 revenues to be approximately $6.7 billion. This suggests a high-teens growth rate compared to the prior year on a 52-week comparable basis, with double-digit increases in each brand. The company projected earnings of $3.45 per share, which indicates an increase from the adjusted earnings of $2.97 per share reported in fiscal 2021.



While the aforementioned factors instill optimism regarding the outcome of results, we cannot ignore the impact of ongoing supply-chain headwinds and increased freight costs due to the pandemic. Also, any deleverage in SG&A expenses might get reflected in margins.



Management foresees gross margin contraction in fiscal 2022, inclusive of 260 basis points of headwinds from increased freight expenses as well as geographic mix pressure due to China, a high-margin business. Tapestry projected headwinds in the band of 25-30 cents a share due to incremental pandemic-related pressure in China.

What Our Zacks Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Tapestry this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Tapestry has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

