Tapestry (TPR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tapestry (TPR) closed the most recent trading day at $38.40, moving -0.13% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of high-end shoes and handbags had lost 5.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 2.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.76%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tapestry as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Tapestry to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.61%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.42 billion, up 11.39% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.65 per share and revenue of $6.75 billion, which would represent changes of +22.9% and +17.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tapestry. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher. Tapestry currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Tapestry currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.54. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.78.

Investors should also note that TPR has a PEG ratio of 1.05 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.