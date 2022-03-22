Tapestry (TPR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tapestry (TPR) closed at $37.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.08% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.74%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of high-end shoes and handbags had lost 4.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tapestry as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Tapestry to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.61%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.42 billion, up 11.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.65 per share and revenue of $6.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.9% and +17.53%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tapestry should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher. Tapestry is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tapestry has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.38 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.66.

Meanwhile, TPR's PEG ratio is currently 0.83. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.82 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

