Tapestry (TPR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tapestry (TPR) closed at $43.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.05% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of high-end shoes and handbags had lost 6.34% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tapestry as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.18, up 2.61% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.98 billion, up 17.62% from the prior-year quarter.

TPR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.50 per share and revenue of $6.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.85% and +14.76%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tapestry. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.08% higher within the past month. Tapestry is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Tapestry currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.34, so we one might conclude that Tapestry is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Also, we should mention that TPR has a PEG ratio of 1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.92 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TPR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

