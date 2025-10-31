Is Tapestry (TPR) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Tapestry (TPR) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Tapestry is one of 195 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Tapestry is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPR's full-year earnings has moved 0.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, TPR has moved about 70.5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 5.1%. This shows that Tapestry is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (WMMVY). The stock has returned 24.5% year-to-date.

For Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Tapestry belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 16.1% so far this year, so TPR is performing better in this area.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV, however, belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #22. The industry has moved +13% so far this year.

Tapestry and Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

