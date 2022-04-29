Tapestry (TPR) Stock Moves -1.44%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tapestry (TPR) closed at $32.92, marking a -1.44% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of high-end shoes and handbags had lost 10.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 7.2%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.15%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tapestry as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 12, 2022. On that day, Tapestry is projected to report earnings of $0.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.61%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.42 billion, up 11.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.65 per share and revenue of $6.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.9% and +17.53%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tapestry. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Tapestry is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tapestry has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.15 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.16, so we one might conclude that Tapestry is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that TPR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.92. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.87 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TPR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.