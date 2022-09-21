Tapestry (TPR) Stock Moves -1.36%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tapestry (TPR) closed at $31.96, marking a -1.36% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of high-end shoes and handbags had lost 10.6% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tapestry as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Tapestry to post earnings of $0.75 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.54%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.51 billion, up 1.92% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.85 per share and revenue of $6.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.95% and +3.48%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tapestry. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Tapestry currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Tapestry is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.41. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.08, which means Tapestry is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that TPR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.18 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Tapestry, Inc. (TPR): Free Stock Analysis Report



