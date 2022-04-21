Tapestry (TPR) Stock Moves -1.2%: What You Should Know

Tapestry (TPR) closed the most recent trading day at $34.54, moving -1.2% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of high-end shoes and handbags had lost 6.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tapestry as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Tapestry is projected to report earnings of $0.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.61%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.42 billion, up 11.39% from the year-ago period.

TPR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.65 per share and revenue of $6.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.9% and +17.53%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tapestry. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Tapestry currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Tapestry's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.58. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.58, so we one might conclude that Tapestry is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Also, we should mention that TPR has a PEG ratio of 0.96. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.9 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TPR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

