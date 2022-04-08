Tapestry (TPR) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tapestry (TPR) closed at $33.25, marking a -0.15% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of high-end shoes and handbags had lost 6.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 8.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.36%.

Tapestry will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Tapestry to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.61%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.42 billion, up 11.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.65 per share and revenue of $6.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.9% and +17.53%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tapestry. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Tapestry currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tapestry has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.13 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.13.

Also, we should mention that TPR has a PEG ratio of 0.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

