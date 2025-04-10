Tapestry (TPR) Soars 11.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Tapestry TPR shares rallied 11% in the last trading session to close at $67.28. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 15.8% loss over the past four weeks.

U.S. stocks staged their biggest rally yesterday, after President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for all nations except China. Tapestry is demonstrating fundamental strength through solid revenue growth, driven by Coach's standout performance, successful international expansion, and effective direct-to-consumer and digital strategies.

This maker of high-end shoes and handbags is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.88 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%. Revenues are expected to be $1.53 billion, up 2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Tapestry, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on TPR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Tapestry belongs to the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Another stock from the same industry, Designer Brands DBI, closed the last trading session 16.2% higher at $3.08. Over the past month, DBI has returned -24.7%.

Designer Brands' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -97.2% over the past month to $0.01. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -87.5%. Designer Brands currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.