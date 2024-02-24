Tapestry (TPR) Price Target Increased by 17.16% to 49.56

The average one-year price target for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) has been revised to 49.56 / share. This is an increase of 17.16% from the prior estimate of 42.30 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.33 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.08% from the latest reported closing price of 48.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1379 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tapestry. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 4.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPR is 0.20%, a decrease of 5.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.62% to 250,088K shares. The put/call ratio of TPR is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,053K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,218K shares, representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 31.87% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,133K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,249K shares, representing an increase of 14.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 75.21% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 5,955K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,900K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 73.21% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,853K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,984K shares, representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 31.12% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,749K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,245K shares, representing an increase of 43.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 102.68% over the last quarter.

Tapestry Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tapestry, Inc. is a New York-based house of modern luxury lifestyle brands. The Company's portfolio includes Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Company and its brands are founded upon a creative and consumer-led view of luxury that stands for inclusivity and approachability. Each of Tapestry's brands are unique and independent, while sharing a commitment to innovation and authenticity defined by distinctive products and differentiated customer experiences across channels and geographies.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.