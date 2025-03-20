Is Tapestry (TPR) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Tapestry (TPR) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Tapestry is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 214 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Tapestry is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPR's full-year earnings has moved 6.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, TPR has gained about 12.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 2.6% on average. This means that Tapestry is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is TripAdvisor (TRIP). The stock has returned 0.3% year-to-date.

In TripAdvisor's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 34.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Tapestry belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #135 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 19.9% so far this year, so TPR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, TripAdvisor belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. This 37-stock industry is currently ranked #63. The industry has moved -0.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Tapestry and TripAdvisor as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

