Tapestry (TPR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tapestry (TPR) closed at $32.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.86% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of high-end shoes and handbags had lost 19.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 8.18%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.08%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tapestry as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Tapestry to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.61%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.42 billion, up 11.39% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.65 per share and revenue of $6.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.9% and +17.53%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tapestry. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Tapestry is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tapestry has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.89 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.88.

It is also worth noting that TPR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.84 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TPR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

