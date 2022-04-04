Tapestry (TPR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Tapestry (TPR) closed at $36.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.28% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of high-end shoes and handbags had lost 0.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tapestry as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Tapestry is projected to report earnings of $0.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.61%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.42 billion, up 11.39% from the year-ago period.

TPR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.65 per share and revenue of $6.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.9% and +17.53%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tapestry. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Tapestry is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tapestry has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.9 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.7.

It is also worth noting that TPR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.99. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

