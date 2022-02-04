Tapestry (TPR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Tapestry (TPR) closed at $38.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of high-end shoes and handbags had lost 7.53% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 11.17% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 6.51% in that time.

Tapestry will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 10, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Tapestry to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.99 billion, up 18.11% from the prior-year quarter.

TPR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.52 per share and revenue of $6.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.52% and +14.95%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tapestry. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% higher. Tapestry is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tapestry has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.9 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.38, which means Tapestry is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that TPR has a PEG ratio of 0.88 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TPR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.