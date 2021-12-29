Tapestry (TPR) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tapestry (TPR) closed at $40.59 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of high-end shoes and handbags had gained 1.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 2.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.32%.

Tapestry will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Tapestry is projected to report earnings of $1.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.61%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.98 billion, up 17.62% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.50 per share and revenue of $6.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.85% and +14.76%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tapestry. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Tapestry is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Tapestry is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.59. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.18.

It is also worth noting that TPR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.94. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.08 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

