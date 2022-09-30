Tapestry (TPR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Tapestry (TPR) closed the most recent trading day at $28.43, moving -1.59% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of high-end shoes and handbags had lost 17.24% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 8.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.52% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tapestry as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.75, down 8.54% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.51 billion, up 1.92% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.85 per share and revenue of $6.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.95% and +3.48%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tapestry should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Tapestry is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Tapestry currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.5. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.75.

It is also worth noting that TPR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Tapestry, Inc. (TPR): Free Stock Analysis Report



