Tapestry (TPR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tapestry (TPR) closed at $34.96, marking a -1.02% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of high-end shoes and handbags had lost 6.68% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tapestry as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Tapestry is projected to report earnings of $0.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.61%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.42 billion, up 11.39% from the year-ago period.

TPR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.65 per share and revenue of $6.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.9% and +17.53%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tapestry. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Tapestry currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tapestry has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.68 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.68.

Meanwhile, TPR's PEG ratio is currently 0.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.92 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

