Tapestry (TPR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tapestry (TPR) closed at $37.88, marking a -1.38% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of high-end shoes and handbags had lost 2.69% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

Tapestry will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.41, down 19.61% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.42 billion, up 11.39% from the year-ago period.

TPR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.65 per share and revenue of $6.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.9% and +17.53%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tapestry. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher. Tapestry is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tapestry has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.53 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.83.

Also, we should mention that TPR has a PEG ratio of 0.84. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.