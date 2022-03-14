Tapestry (TPR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Tapestry (TPR) closed at $33.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.78% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of high-end shoes and handbags had lost 12.33% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 8% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.6% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tapestry as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Tapestry is projected to report earnings of $0.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.61%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.42 billion, up 11.39% from the prior-year quarter.

TPR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.65 per share and revenue of $6.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.9% and +17.53%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tapestry. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.69% higher. Tapestry is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Tapestry is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.41. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.37.

Also, we should mention that TPR has a PEG ratio of 0.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.73 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

TPR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.