Markets
TPR

Tapestry Takes Over #62 Spot From Quanta Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) has taken over the #62 spot from Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Tapestry Inc versus Quanta Services, Inc. plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (TPR plotted in blue; PWR plotted in green):

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TPR vs. PWR:

TPR,PWR Relative Performance Chart

TPR is currently trading off about 2.2%, while PWR is down about 0.3% midday Monday.

Favorites »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TPRPWR

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular