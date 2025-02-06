Tapestry Surpasses EPS Expectations

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR), the company behind well-known brands like Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, announced its second-quarter fiscal results on February 6, 2025. The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00, beating analyst predictions of $1.75 by 14.3%. Revenue also exceeded expectations, reaching $2.20 billion compared to the forecasted $2.11 billion. This performance signifies a strong quarter for Tapestry, primarily led by the Coach brand's 10% constant-currency revenue growth.

Metric Q2 Fiscal 2025 Q2 Estimate Q2 Fiscal 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (non-GAAP Diluted) $2.00 $1.75 $1.63 +22.7% Revenue $2.20B $2.11B $2.08B +5.3% Gross Margin 74.4% N/A 71.6% +2.8 pp Operating Income (non-GAAP) $548M N/A $476M +15.1% Adjusted Free Cash Flow $891M N/A $859M +3.7%

Understanding Tapestry's Business

Tapestry is a multinational luxury fashion holding company that owns renowned brands such as Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company's core strategy revolves around nurturing its brand portfolio, focusing on strategic growth priorities, and advancing its direct-to-consumer approach. With Coach accounting for the majority of its revenue, Tapestry's ability to effectively manage and market its brands is essential to its success. The company has prioritized building customer relationships, ensuring product excellence, and expanding its global reach as part of its 2025 growth strategy.

In recent years, Tapestry's strategic focus has involved attracting younger demographics such as Gen Z and Millennials. This is part of its efforts to grow its customer base and secure long-term growth prospects. The company also stresses the importance of its omni-channel retail experience, which includes both physical and digital sales channels. Continued product innovation, especially in handbags and accessories, is a key element of Tapestry's approach to maintaining competitive market positioning.

Quarterly Highlights and Challenges

During the quarter, Tapestry saw notable achievements propelled by its flagship brand, Coach, which reported a robust 10% increase in revenue in constant currency. This success was due in part to new product innovations and strong direct-to-consumer sales, which rose by 4% amid solid digital channel growth. Gross margin improved by 280 basis points, aided by operational efficiencies and lower freight expenses. Despite this, the company faced hurdles with other segments. Kate Spade's revenue declined by 10%, while Stuart Weitzman saw a 15% dip, pointing to challenges in international markets and the need for strategic adjustments in these areas.

Revenue for Coach reached $1,709.3 million, making up about 78% of Tapestry’s net sales for the quarter. On a regional basis, Europe heralded a significant growth story with constant-currency revenue surging 42%, whereas North America rose by 4%, and APAC saw a modest 1% uptick despite prior challenges in Greater China. Operational improvements contributed to the company's strong earnings, with operating income standing at $548 million, a 15.1% year-over-year increase.

Inventory levels rose to $937 million, up from $825 million the previous year, aligning with growth expectations but requiring diligent management to avoid potential overstocking. Lastly, operating cash flow exhibited a year-over-year decrease from $827 million to $506 million, but adjusted free cash flow still displayed a year-over-year increase of 3.7% to $891 million.

Tapestry also raised its 2025 fiscal outlook, now forecasting revenue exceeding $6.85 billion and an operating margin expansion of 100 basis points. This upward revision signals confidence in its strategic plans, bolstered by expected adjusted free cash flow of $1.2 billion.

Looking Ahead

The company's forward guidance signals an optimistic horizon. Tapestry anticipates revenue over $6.85 billion for the year and an increase in operating margin by 100 basis points. It expects to generate approximately $1.2 billion in adjusted free cash flow, further reinforcing its robust shareholder return program. Its strategic investments in digital channels and customer engagement are pivotal cornerstones of its financial outlook.

Investors should monitor Tapestry's ability to capitalize on global expansion opportunities and how effectively it can manage underperforming brands. Future quarters will likely see a strong emphasis on bolstering Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman's performance while continuing to leverage the successful Coach model. The company’s commitment to its growth strategy and adaptability in volatile markets will be crucial to sustaining its upward trajectory.

