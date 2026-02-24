Tapestry Stock Surges 85% in a Year: Should You Book Profit?

Tapestry, Inc. TPR has experienced a remarkable increase in its stock price over the past year. The stock has rallied 85%, significantly outpacing the Zacks Retail-Apparel and Shoes industry’s 21% growth. The company’s enhanced operational efficiency and growth initiatives have also helped it to outperform the broader Retail-Wholesale sector and the S&P 500 index’s returns of 2.6% and 20.3%, respectively, during the same period.

TPR Stock Past-Year Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This impressive uptick has left many investors wondering if they missed out on a lucrative opportunity or if there is still potential for growth. Closing at $152.97 as of yesterday, the TPR stock is inching toward its 52-week high of $158.28 attained on Feb. 12, 2026.



Technical indicators are supportive of Tapestry’s strong performance. The stock is trading above both its 50 and 200-day simple moving averages of $134.47 and $109.30, respectively, highlighting a continued uptrend. This technical strength, along with sustained momentum, indicates positive market sentiment and investors’ confidence in Tapestry’s financial health and growth prospects.

TPR Trades Above 50 & 200-Day Moving Averages



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TPR’s Brand Momentum & Structural Drivers Support Sustainable Growth

Tapestry continues to build momentum through disciplined brand building and consistent consumer engagement. Management emphasized that growth is being driven primarily by customer acquisition, which is expanding the franchise across age cohorts rather than shifting demand within it. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company acquired more than 3.7 million customers globally, driven by an increased share of Gen Z consumers from the prior year.



The brand’s focus on expressive luxury, blending heritage, craftsmanship and modern relevance, has strengthened emotional connections globally. Importantly, growth remains well-diversified across product families, limiting fashion risks. Withglobal marketshare still low, substantial white space remains to support the ambition of becoming a $10-billion brand.



A key driver of the fiscal second-quarter performance has been the company’s consumer-led, data-driven operating model. Management emphasized investments in AI-enabled demand forecasting and inventory optimization, which enhance speed to market and improve decision precision. The direct-to-consumer model, supported by strong digital engagement, allows the brand to control storytelling and customer relationships more effectively.



International markets were defining strength in the fiscal second quarter. Greater China revenues climbed 34% year over year, with Coach ranking among the leading brands during the Double 11 shopping event. Europe advanced 22%, supported by healthy local demand and rising awareness among younger consumers. North America also remained solid, growing 17%, demonstrating balanced geographic expansion. Management expects Greater China to grow more than 25% and Europe 20% for fiscal 2026, reinforcing confidence in sustained international momentum.



Product innovation continues to underpin demand durability. Core leather goods remain foundational, while extensions into adjacent categories, such as footwear, are creating incremental growth opportunities. Management noted that innovation across established franchises is attracting new and repeat customers. This balanced approach, combining iconic styles with freshness, reduces fashion risks and supports consistent full-price selling.

Tapestry Increases FY26 Financial Forecast

TPR raised its fiscal 2026 outlook following strong fiscal second-quarter results. Revenues are projected to exceed $7.75 billion, implying 15% pro-forma growth from the prior expectation. The earnings per share guidance increased to $6.40-$6.45, indicating 25% year-over-year growth. Management characterized the updated outlook as a re-baselining of earnings power, supported by sustained brand momentum. Continued execution at Coach positions the company for durable, long-term growth.

TPR’s Valuation & Estimates Picture

From a valuation standpoint, TPR trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22X, above the industry’s average of 19.35X. It has a Value Score of B.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tapestry’s current fiscal-year sales and EPS implies growth of 9.6% and 23.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s actuals. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates an 5.1% rise in sales and 6.7% growth in earnings. The consensus estimate for EPS for the current fiscal year has increased 72 cents to $6.31 over the past 30 days, while for the next fiscal year, it has improved by 55 cents to $6.73.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Final Words on Tapestry Stock

TPR stands out as a compelling investment, supported by the sustained leadership of Coach and expanding global relevance. The company’s emphasis on digital engagement and its direct-to-consumer model continues to enhance profitability and strengthen customer relationships. Operational discipline and data-driven execution provide a solid foundation for consistent, long-term growth.



Favorable earnings revisions and resilient international performance further reinforce investor confidence in the story. Technical indicators continue to reflect positive momentum, suggesting sustained market support. While valuation has expanded following the strong rally, the company’s structural drivers justify a constructive outlook. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks are FIGS Inc. FIGS, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. AEO and Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT.



FIGS is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand. It flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIGS’ current financial-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 450% and 7.1%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. FIGS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 87.5%.



American Eagle is a specialty retailer of casual apparel, accessories and footwear. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEO’s current fiscal-year earnings and sales implies a decline of 20.7% and growth of 2.6%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. American Eagle delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 35.1%.



Boot Barn operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. It currently has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boot Barn’s fiscal 2026 earnings and sales implies growth of 26% and 17.6%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. BOOT delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.9%.

