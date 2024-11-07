Tapestry sees Q2 EPS approaching $1.70, consensus $1.68

Sees Q2 revenue up 1%-2%. Sees revenue up slightly in first half of FY25 with low-single-digit growth in back half. Sees FY25 net interest income $20M. Sees FY25 tax rate 19%. Sees FY25 free cash flow $1.1B. Sees FY25 capital expenditures and cloud computing costs $190M. Says outperformed expectations in Q1. Says not satisfied with Kate Spade performance. Says continuing to diligently control costs. Says appealing district court ruling for Capri merger. Comments and guidance taken from Q1 earnings conference call.

