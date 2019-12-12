US Markets

Tapestry says Kate Spade CEO to leave

Uday Sampath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Fashion house Tapestry Inc TPR.N said on Thursday Anna Bakst, the chief executive officer of its struggling Kate Spade brand, would leave at the end of the year.

Chief Financial Officer Joanne Crevoiserat will take over on an interim basis, Tapestry said.

