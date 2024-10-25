Tapestry rises 14.2%

Tapestry (TPR) is up 14.2%, or $6.32 to $50.79.
- Capri Holdings price target lowered to $26 from $42 at Telsey Advisory
- Tapestry price target raised to $60 from $52 at BofA
- Early notable gainers among liquid option names on October 25th
- Morning Movers: Capri sinks after judge blocks planned takeover by Tapestry
- Tapestry price target raised to $63 from $47 at Evercore ISI
