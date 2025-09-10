Tapestry To Returns $4 Bln To Shareholders Through FY2028, Announces Financial Outlook For FY2027-28

Markets
(RTTNews) - Tapestry, Inc. (TPR), Tuesday announced its "Amplify" growth strategy, planning to return $4 billion to shareholders through fiscal year 2028 as well as presenting financial targets for fiscal 2027 to fiscal 2028.

At Tapestry's 2025 Investor Day, the company expects revenue growth of mid-single digits annually, and earnings per diluted share growth of low double-digits in fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028.

Additionally, the company expects to buy back approximately $3 billion in common stock cumulatively from fiscal 2026 through fiscal 2028. In light of this strategy, it announced a new $3 billion share repurchase authorization.

Moreover, Tapestry anticipates an annual dividend of $1.60 per share in fiscal 2026.

In the pre-market hours, TPR is trading at $105.62, up 0.41 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

