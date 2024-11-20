News & Insights

Stocks

Tapestry reinstated with an Equal Weight at Barclays

November 20, 2024 — 06:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barclays reinstated coverage of Tapestry (TPR) with an Equal Weight rating and $57 price target With the macro backdrop “choppy,” the aspirational luxury consumer will be “increasingly choiceful” with their spending, limiting the company’s sales and margin upside and setting up a balanced risk/reward for the shares, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the consumer remains under pressure with discretionary aspirational luxury purchases potentially at risk.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TPR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TPR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.