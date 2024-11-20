Tapestry reinstated with an Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays reinstated coverage of Tapestry (TPR) with an Equal Weight rating and $57 price target With the macro backdrop “choppy,” the aspirational luxury consumer will be “increasingly choiceful” with their spending, limiting the company’s sales and margin upside and setting up a balanced risk/reward for the shares, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the consumer remains under pressure with discretionary aspirational luxury purchases potentially at risk.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TPR:
- Tapestry price target raised to $60 from $55 at BMO Capital
- Tapestry price target raised to $67 from $58 at Telsey Advisory
- Capri Holdings price target lowered to $23 from $26 at Telsey Advisory
- Tapestry price target raised to $70 from $60 at Guggenheim
- Tapestry price target raised to $75 from $65 at Wells Fargo
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.