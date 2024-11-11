Tapestry put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Tapestry (TPR) with 6,738 puts trading, or 3x expected. Most active are May-25 40 puts and Feb-25 42.5 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 3,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.22, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on February 6th.

