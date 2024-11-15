News & Insights

Tapestry price target raised to $75 from $65 at Wells Fargo

November 15, 2024 — 07:25 am EST

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Tapestry (TPR) to $75 from $65 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Tapestry’s deal with Capri Holdings (CPRI) is officially terminated, and Tapestry is redeeming the deal debt and announced a $2B buyback, likely adding at least 75c to EPS, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees FY26 EPS power of around $6.00 and valuation upside to 15x, which drives a near-term bull case of $90.

