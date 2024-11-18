Tapestry price target raised to $60 from $55 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Simeon Siegel raised the firm’s price target on Tapestry (TPR) to $60 from $55 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares after meeting with its management team. The company had expressed palpable confidence and excitement regarding its trajectory, with discussions hitting its strategies and priorities, winning with new and existing customers, sustaining Coach strength and margins, and improving KSNY performance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Investors are interested in owning Tapestry shares, and the company’s strong Q2 results, deal-uncertainty removal, and buybacks bolsters that positivity, BMO adds.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TPR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.