Tapestry posts quarterly revenue below estimates as U.S. demand wavers

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Tapestry TPR.N, which agreed to buy CapriCPRI.N last week, forecast fiscal 2024 profit below estimates and reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Thursday, as demand for its luxury handbags and accessories slows down in the United States.

Shares of the Coach parent were down 0.7% in premarket trading as its North America segment saw a softer consumer demand environment amid a pullback in discretionary spending.

Rivals Ralph LaurenRL.N, LVMH LVMH.PA, Gucci-owner Kering PRTP.PA and Canada GooseGOOS.TO have also faced sales pressures from softening U.S. demand.

Tapestry said fiscal 2024 net sales were approaching $6.9 billion, compared to average analysts' estimate of $6.93 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Adjusted earnings for the year is expected to be in the range of $4.10 to $4.15 per share for fiscal 2024, compared to estimates of $4.24.

The company's net sales of $1.62 billion in the fourth quarter ended July 1 were flat from last year. Analysts on average had expected $1.65 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

