Tapestry posts quarterly revenue below estimates

August 17, 2023 — 06:49 am EDT

Written by Savyata Mishra and Juveria Tabassum for Reuters ->

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Coach parent Tapestry TPR.N, which agreed to buy CapriCPRI.N last week, missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales on Thursday as demand for its luxury handbags and accessories wavered amid a slowdown in discretionary spend.

The company's net sales of $1.62 billion in the fourth quarter ended July 1 were flat from $1.62 billion last year. Analysts on average had expected $1.65 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

