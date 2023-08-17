Tapestry posts quarterly revenue below estimates

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Coach parent Tapestry TPR.N, which agreed to buy CapriCPRI.N last week, missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales on Thursday as demand for its luxury handbags and accessories wavered amid a slowdown in discretionary spend.

The company's net sales of $1.62 billion in the fourth quarter ended July 1 were flat from $1.62 billion last year. Analysts on average had expected $1.65 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

