Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.30

Tapestry, Inc.'s (NYSE:TPR) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.30 on 26th of September. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 3.3%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Tapestry's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, Tapestry was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 62.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 16%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend. NYSE:TPR Historic Dividend August 21st 2022

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.90 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.9% per annum over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Tapestry has impressed us by growing EPS at 11% per year over the past five years. Tapestry definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Tapestry's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Tapestry that you should be aware of before investing. Is Tapestry not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

