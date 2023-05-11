News & Insights

Tapestry lifts profit forecast on higher prices, Coach bag demand

May 11, 2023 — 06:53 am EDT

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

May 11 (Reuters) - Tapestry Inc TPR.N raised its annual profit forecast on Thursday, betting that price increases and strong demand for its Coach handbags would help cushion a slowdown in luxury purchases in the United States.

Shares of the company, also known for its Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands, jumped 6% in premarket trading.

Demand for luxury goods is seeing a broad-based slowdown in the United States with consumers pausing a strong post-pandemic splurge, with French fashion house LVMH LVMH.PA also reporting softer demand for its fashion and leather goods and jewelry.

However, Tapestry's Coach handbags - which typically sell for less than $1,000 - have attracted more Gen Z and millennial consumers with collections such as Tabby and Willow.

The company is also seeing a strong rebound in demand in China, with revenue from Greater China rising about 20% - compared with a 20% slump in the previous quarter.

Tapestry now expects fiscal 2023 earnings per share in the range of $3.85 to $3.90, compared with its prior outlook of $3.70 to $3.75 per share.

The company also said it expects annual revenue to approach $6.7 billion, while it previously estimated sales of about $6.6 billion.

