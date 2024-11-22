News & Insights

Tapestry Initiates $2 Billion Share Repurchase Program

November 22, 2024 — 07:28 am EST

An update from Tapestry ( (TPR) ) is now available.

Tapestry, Inc. is making a strategic financial move with a $2.0 billion accelerated share repurchase agreement involving Bank of America and Morgan Stanley. This initiative is part of an expanded $2.8 billion buyback program aimed at returning over 100% of the company’s free cash flow to shareholders in Fiscal 2025. By purchasing shares at a discounted volume-weighted average price, Tapestry plans to optimize its capital deployment while maintaining significant capacity for future buybacks.

