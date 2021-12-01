Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $40.12, the dividend yield is 2.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TPR was $40.12, representing a -19.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.67 and a 45.05% increase over the 52 week low of $27.66.

TPR is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as V.F. Corporation (VFC) and Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL). TPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.92. Zacks Investment Research reports TPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 17.97%, compared to an industry average of 42%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tpr Dividend History page.

