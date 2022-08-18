Tapestry, Inc. Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $188.8M, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $199.8 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Tapestry, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $197.2 million or $0.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue came in at $1.62 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.

Tapestry, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $188.8M. vs. $199.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.75 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.77 -Revenue (Q4): $1.62 Bln vs. $1.62 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.