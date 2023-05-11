Tapestry, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $186.7 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $122.7 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $1.51 billion from $1.44 billion last year.

Tapestry, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $186.7 Mln. vs. $122.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.78 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q3): $1.51 Bln vs. $1.44 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.85 - $3.90 Full year revenue guidance: $6.7 Bln

