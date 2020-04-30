Tapestry, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Tapestry, Inc. (TPR):

-Earnings: -$677.1 million in Q3 vs. $117.4 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.45 in Q3 vs. $0.40 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Tapestry, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$75.8 million or -$0.27 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.11 per share -Revenue: $1.07 billion in Q3 vs. $1.33 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.