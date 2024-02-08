Tapestry, Inc. Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) reported earnings for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $322.3 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $329.9 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Tapestry, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $376.7 million or $1.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $2.08 billion from $2.03 billion last year.

Tapestry, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $322.3 Mln. vs. $329.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.39 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.46 -Revenue (Q2): $2.08 Bln vs. $2.03 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.20 - $4.25 Full year revenue guidance: $6.7 Bln

