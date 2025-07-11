Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) Opinions on Upcoming Investor Day and Market Performance

Recent discussions on X about Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) have centered around the company's upcoming Investor Day scheduled for September 10, 2025, in New York City, as well as its addition to the Russell Midcap Growth Index. Many users are expressing curiosity about the strategic updates and growth plans that might be unveiled during the event, with some speculating that it could signal renewed momentum for the luxury accessories retailer. The chatter also highlights a positive outlook from certain analysts, with posts noting reaffirmed buy ratings and optimism about the Coach brand's performance.

Additionally, there’s been buzz on X regarding Tapestry's stock hitting a new 52-week high, prompting debates about whether this reflects sustained growth or merely short-term market enthusiasm. Some users have pointed to recent institutional activity, such as minor increases in holdings by large funds, as a potential driver of confidence in the stock. The tone of these conversations suggests a keen interest in how Tapestry will position itself against competitors in the evolving retail landscape.

Tapestry, Inc. Insider Trading Activity

Tapestry, Inc. insiders have traded $TPR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TODD KAHN (CEO and Brand President, Coach) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $7,513,712 .

. SCOTT A. ROE (CFO and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,727 shares for an estimated $2,227,043 .

. DAVID E HOWARD (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 11,917 shares for an estimated $1,048,696

MANESH DADLANI (VP, Controller and PAO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,668 shares for an estimated $137,259.

Tapestry, Inc. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 387 institutional investors add shares of Tapestry, Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 403 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Tapestry, Inc. Government Contracts

We have seen $21,140,131 of award payments to $TPR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Tapestry, Inc. Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TPR in the last several months. We have seen 13 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025

Argus Research issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

Tapestry, Inc. Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TPR recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $TPR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $92.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a target price of $105.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Christine Dooley from Argus Research set a target price of $92.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $92.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $100.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $73.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Brooke Roach from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $93.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Rick Patel from Raymond James set a target price of $85.0 on 05/09/2025

