Tapestry, Inc. Q4 Income Retreats, Misses Estimates

The company's bottom line totaled $159.3 billion, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $224.1 billion, or $0.95 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.7% to $1.591 billion from $1.619 billion last year.

Tapestry, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

